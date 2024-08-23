Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Gets Court Approval For Polygraph Test On Former RG Kar Principal And 4 Other Doctors | X

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday had moved the Sealdah ACJM Court to seek permission to conduct a polygraph test on former RG Kar Principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh along with four other doctors of the hospital.

According to CBI sources, the court has given consent to conduct a polygraph test on Ghosh. According to the central sleuths they are not satisfied with Ghosh’s statements and they feel that it has several ‘discrepancies’.

Ghosh along with the four doctors were brought to ACJM court amid a tight security cover and was taken to the judicial magistrate’s court room. The central sleuths are now tracing Ghosh’s call records to find out whom he talked with after being informed about the incident at around 9.15 am on August 9.

After Ghosh, a little after 10 am, the information was given to Tallah Police Station. However, reportedly when the police had reached the hospital on August 9, they didn’t see Ghosh around.

Notably, the victim’s parents first got a call at around 10:53 am from hospital when they were informed that their daughter is ‘unwell’, and then at 11:15 am they again got a call from hospital when they were informed that their daughter has committed ‘suicide’.

The CBI is now trying to probe what exactly had happened in between the two calls. According to CBI sources, the former RG Kar Principal’s replies were ‘not convincing’.

It is pertinent to mention that Ghosh was interrogated by CBI for the seventh consecutive day on Thursday. From the court, Ghosh was again taken to the CBI headquarters in Kolkata.

The CBI sources also mentioned that the four doctors were seen talking to the victim before she went to take her dinner at 1 am on August 9. It can be recalled that CBI had earlier moved ACJM court seeking permission to conduct a polygraph test on the main accused in the incident Sanjoy Roy.