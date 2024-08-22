 Kolkata: CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi For Stricter Rape Laws And Fast-Track Trials Amid Protests Over RG Kar Medical College Incident
Kolkata: CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi For Stricter Rape Laws And Fast-Track Trials Amid Protests Over RG Kar Medical College Incident

Amid protests against rape and murder of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking strict laws to tackle with the incidents of rape in the country.

Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi amid Kolkata doctor rape-murder case | X

“According to available data, the horrifying incidents of 90 cases of rapes happens daily across the country. This shakes the confidence and conscience of the society and the nation. It is a bounden duty for all of us to put an end to it so that the women feel safe and secured. Setting up of Fast Track special courts for speedy trial in such cases should be considered in the proposed legislation. To ensure quick justice, trial in such cases should preferably be completed within 15 days,” said the letter.

This development comes on the day when the Supreme Court had taken strong stand against the West Bengal government and Kolkata police which was initially probing the RG Kar rape and murder incident.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee taking to X had said, “Over the past 10 days, while the nation has been protesting against the #RGKarMedicalcollege incident and demanding justice, 900 RAPES have occurred across different parts of India - DURING THE VERY TIME WHEN PEOPLE WERE ON THE STREETS PROTESTING AGAINST THIS HORRIBLE CRIME. Sadly, a lasting solution still remains largely undiscussed. With 90 RAPES REPORTED DAILY, 4 EVERY HOUR AND 1 EVERY 15 MINUTES - the urgency for a decisive action is clear. We need strong laws that mandate TRIALS & CONVICTIONS WITHIN 50 days, followed by the severest punishments, not just empty promises. State governments must act and urgently push the Union for a comprehensive anti-rape law that ensures swift and strict justice. Anything less is merely symbolic and tragically ineffective. WAKE UP INDIA!”

