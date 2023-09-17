Bengali Actress Sayantika Banerjee Accuses Choreographer Of Harassment, Touching Her Without Consent

Bengali actress-politician Sayantika Banerjee recently returned from a shoot in Bangladesh midway after she was harassed by her co-worker on the sets of the film in Bangladesh. She was shooting for her upcoming film 'Chayabaj' in the neighbouring country when the incident happened, forcing her to wrap up her work and return to India suddenly.

Sayantika's sudden return to Kolkata raised eyebrows and while the actress initially stayed tightlipped, she has now finally ended her silence on the issue.

'Chayabaj' was being directed by Taju Kamrul and Sayantika has been paired opposite Jayed Khan in the film.

Sayantika accuses crew member of harassment

Sayantika has now revealed what happened on the sets of 'Chayabaj' which made her return to Kolkata. She told a portal that there were several issues on the management front on the sets of the film, which left the actress and her team disappointed.

She then revealed that earlier, another dance instructor was appointed for the shoot, however, he quit at the last moment due to a financial dispute, and that is when the accused choreographer, named Michael, stepped in.

Sayantika claimed that during the shoot, Michael made "unwanted physical contact without her consent", post which she confronted him. She added that she tried to communicate the issues on the sets with the producer but in vain.

'Won't work with Michael': Sayantika

The actress stated that she was suddenly informed about a dance sequence shoot for the film while she was in Bangladesh, and that is when she decided to not continue the shoot after being frustrated over lack of response from the producers.

She stood firm on her decision to not work with Michael despite the producer asking her to continue, and eventually returned to Kolkata.

While the film has been shot halfway, Sayantika hinted that she might return to the sets after the management issues are fixed and her grievances are considered.

The producers are yet to release an official statement on the incident.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)