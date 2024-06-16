He Is Not Just My Father But A Good Friend Too: Shivangi Joshi Talks About Her Father On Father's Day 2024 (Exclusive)

Shivangi Joshi who rose to fame with her stint in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a doting daughter. The actress, in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal speaks about the kind of bond she shares with her father and extends her heartfelt love.

The Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka actress, speaking about Fathers Day states that every day is Fathers day and that her father is her friend too. The actress, ''Everyday deserves to be called Father's Day. I am very close to my father. He is not just my father but a good friend too.''

The actress also reveals that she shares all her feelings with her father. Shivangi says, ''is someone whom I share my feelings with. I always take his opinion before taking any decision in my life and needless to mention I love him more than he knows.''

Well, Shivangi sure shares a close knit bond with her family. The actress is often seen sharing pictures of her with her family on her social media handles too. Shivangi, who was last seen in Sony TV's show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is one of the most renowned faces on television. The actress was loved for her performance in the show and for her onscreen chemistry with costar Kushal Tandon too.