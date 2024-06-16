 He Is Not Just My Father But A Good Friend Too: Shivangi Joshi Talks About Her Father On Father's Day 2024 (Exclusive)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHe Is Not Just My Father But A Good Friend Too: Shivangi Joshi Talks About Her Father On Father's Day 2024 (Exclusive)

He Is Not Just My Father But A Good Friend Too: Shivangi Joshi Talks About Her Father On Father's Day 2024 (Exclusive)

Shivangi Joshi, in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal spoke about her father on the occasion of Fathers Day today.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, June 16, 2024, 06:44 PM IST
article-image

Shivangi Joshi who rose to fame with her stint in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a doting daughter. The actress, in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal speaks about the kind of bond she shares with her father and extends her heartfelt love.

Read Also
Shivangi Joshi, Karan Wahi To Share Screen For An Upcoming Project: Reports
article-image

The Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka actress, speaking about Fathers Day states that every day is Fathers day and that her father is her friend too. The actress, ''Everyday deserves to be called Father's Day. I am very close to my father. He is not just my father but a good friend too.''

The actress also reveals that she shares all her feelings with her father. Shivangi says, ''is someone whom I share my feelings with. I always take his opinion before taking any decision in my life and needless to mention I love him more than he knows.''

Well, Shivangi sure shares a close knit bond with her family. The actress is often seen sharing pictures of her with her family on her social media handles too. Shivangi, who was last seen in Sony TV's show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is one of the most renowned faces on television. The actress was loved for her performance in the show and for her onscreen chemistry with costar Kushal Tandon too.

Read Also
Shivangi Joshi Goes Tropical As She Welcomes Her Birthday Month
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

He Is Not Just My Father But A Good Friend Too: Shivangi Joshi Talks About Her Father On Father's...

He Is Not Just My Father But A Good Friend Too: Shivangi Joshi Talks About Her Father On Father's...

Anushka Sharma To Sonakshi Sinha: Bollywood Celebrities Share Heartfelt Wishes On Father's Day 2024

Anushka Sharma To Sonakshi Sinha: Bollywood Celebrities Share Heartfelt Wishes On Father's Day 2024

DNA Lover OTT Release Date: All About Premiere Time, Platform, Plot, Cast & More

DNA Lover OTT Release Date: All About Premiere Time, Platform, Plot, Cast & More

Mumbai Police Arrest 25-Year-Old Rajasthan Man For Threatening To Kill Salman Khan In YouTube Video

Mumbai Police Arrest 25-Year-Old Rajasthan Man For Threatening To Kill Salman Khan In YouTube Video

Sonakshi Sinha Meets Her Parents-In-Law Ahead Of Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal, See Pics

Sonakshi Sinha Meets Her Parents-In-Law Ahead Of Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal, See Pics