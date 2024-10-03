'He Hit Me In My Private Parts, Was Jailed': Adnaan Shaikh's Sister Iffat Makes Startling Revelations About His Violent Streak (Exclusive)

Adnaan Shaikh, who has been in the headlines after his wedding with girlfriend Riddhi Jadhav, who converted to Islam and is now known as Ayesha, has various serious allegations levied against him by his own sister Iffat. Iffat, who accused the Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame of beating her and her father in law up got in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal and made some shocking revelations about the social media sensation and his wife Riddhi, aka, Ayesha.

When you first opened up about Adnaan, you were very clear that you want to sort things with him. After the interview and after your FIR, did Adnaan try to reach out to you? Did you have a word with him?

No, he did not reach out to me. Infact, unki Instagram stories se ye samajh aata hai, that person is so shameless. The kind of stories that he is posting with songs like 'Rinkiya ke papa ko thappad' and all. I mean you should have some shame that you have hit a senior citizen and you are talking like this about them? Wo insaan na mard kehlata hai jo ek aurat par haath uthata hai.

Adnaan recently also released a statement saying whoever is wrong will be behind the bars, what do you think of the same?

Okay, so if he is so right, why is he not coming upfront and reacting to things? Why is he still hiding? Apne fan clubs se react kyu karwa raha hai abhi? Mere bare mein chize spread ho rahi hai through his fan clubs.

What exactly has happened between the two of you that led to to this fallout?

Adnaan and I have been more than siblings always, we shared a very close knit bond and I was very close to him. However, when his now wife 'Riddhi' came in the picture, things changed. I blame her entirely to cause rifts between the two of us. I was the first person Adnaan spoke about Riddhi to. He asked me to keep her with me and teach her 'Hijab.' He said, 'Wo apna ghar chhod kar aayegi, uske sath reh, usey chize sikha.' And I did that too. I also have a picture which she had posted on her Instagram from her ID Riddhi Jadhav which she has now deleted. Jo bhi hijab aaj wo kar rahi hai wo usey maine sikhaya hai. In this picture she shared, she thanked me and said 'thankyou the hijaban (my instagram id) for teaching me this. Ek video aisa bhi jaha main uska sar daba rahi hoon. So when we would be together, we developed a good bond. Tab wo hone wali biwi thi na, usey family mein aana tha toh tab she was good only. When we shared a good bond, we shared a few secrets about our lives with each other. And jab uske aur Adnaan ke beech jhagde chal rahe thhe, she said all of my secrets to him. Fir main bhi chup nahi bethi, maine bhi uska sab bata dia. This is what created rifts between Adnaan and I. He has issued strict warnings to my family to not be in touch with me. Sabko bolta hai ke main ghar chalata hoon, aur koi usse touch mein nahi rahega. He hit me, he hit my father in law, he did all of this on the road. I kept screaming, asking someone to record it. He kicked me in my private parts too.

You have mentioned how Adnaan has hit you earlier too when you were staying with your parents. Why did you not speak about it then? Why did you not get in touch with the media then? Why are you doing this now?

Yes he has hit me before too. The reason why I did not open up about it before was because that happened in our house, not out on the road. And tab mere parents us se maafi mangwa lete thhe aur wo maangta bhi tha maafi. Ab main itni b patthar dil nahi hoon, maine maaf kar diya tha usko. This is why I did not open up about all of this before.

We have also heard about you demanding a 2 BHK from Adnaan after your wedding. Fan pages of Adnaan claim that since he refused to give it to you, you accused him of all this. What would you say on the same?

Rubbish. Ye baat absolutely jhooth hai. Agar aisi koi demand hoti toh Adnaan and my parents could deny and cancel my marriage. But nothing of this sort has ever happened. What a person does to hide his truth that I can clearly see by the way Adnaan has been handling things. Ek fan page ne toh ye tak bola hai ke chori kar ke bhagi hoon. Is baat mein ek percent bhi sachai nahi hai. If this would have happened, why did things did not come out then? I have not even gone home after my wedding because Adnaan has strictly refused everyone to stay in touch with me.

Fan pages also claimed that you would flirt with Adnaan's friends and he did not like it. How true is this?

If this would have been true, I would have been married to one of Adnaan's friends today and not my husband Shadaan, who Adnaan has also met. Mera unse koi lena dena nahi hai. Jo ghar pe aate thhe, Saddu, Faisu and all, unse meri baat bhai bol kar hi hoti thi aur unka aur mera bond bhi bhai behen ka hi raha hai. These reports are absolutely wrong.

Are your parents supporting you?

I am not able to get in touch with my parents but I do not know why I am getting an intuition that Adnaan may play the victim card and may ask my parents to make a video against me. I am not sure, maybe he can do this. When I met my parents during the investigation, my mom was crying but she could not speak because oxygen mask laga tha.

Do you still want to sort things with your brother and let bygones be bygones?

No, I do not want to. Infact now I want to go by whatever he lawfully deserves. I did try to sort things before but now I do not want to. Agar ek criminal crime kar ke paise dekar chuth jayega toh aise toh crime kabhi nahi rukega. Adnaan ko jail hui thi but he got bailed later.

When did this happen? When was he jailed?

Ye kal main gayi thi ek senior se milne in the police station, I came to know that he was jailed but later got released. He was jailed after I filed a complaint but he is out now.