'Have Embraced All Experiences': Abhay Deol Opens Up On His Sexuality, Calls It 'Controversial'

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol, who often tends to stay away from the limelight, recently opened up on his sexuality during an interview. He left his fans stunned and confused with his bold statement that he does not define his sexuality. And he made sure to add the disclaimer: "This might sound controversial".

In an interview with Dirty magazine, Abhay stated that he does not believe in the Western approach towards sexuality and rather prefers the Eastern one. "I don't define my sexuality, and this might sound controversial but for me it's not something that I think can be defined," he said.

He explained that while the Western concept of sexuality is "black and white", the Eastern approach "recognises the whole of us".

"Why should I define myself in Western terms? I have embraced all experiences in my life and I continue to do so. I don't know how to label that, I don’t want to label that," the Dev D actor stated.

Abhay also mentioned that each one has a masculine and feminine side inside themselves, and thus, "we are all they/them."

Abhay also stated that for him masculinity means the ability to make people feel safe around him, and be the protector and provider, he has no qualms in giving it up if a woman wants to take charge of a situation. "That's also part of my masculinity," he said.

On the work front, Abhay has some of cult and critically acclaimed films to his credit, including Socha Na Tha, Dev.D, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Raanjhanaa, and others.

He will be next seen sharing the screen space with Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi and Lin Laishram in Bun Tikki. During the interview, he called the film his best and favourite work till date.