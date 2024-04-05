Abhay Deol Says Bollywood Had No 'Faith' In ZNMD As It Didn't Have A Villain: 'Who Will Watch Hrithik Roshan’s..'

Released in 2011, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara continues to remain a favourite among fans. Starring Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, and Hrithik Roshan in the lead, alongside Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin, however, Deol recently revealed that the people in Bollywood had no 'faith' that the film would work.

In a recent interaction with BBC News Hindi, Abhay said, "When we were making Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, so many people in the film industry were asking ‘Who is the villain? There is no villain. What is inner conflict? Who will come to watch Hrithik Roshan’s inner conflict?’ We were hearing this kind of chatter."

Further, he said, "That is how it was fresh. That these kinds of actors and making this kind of film and in this budget, and it worked. But the film industry did not have much faith that it would work."

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is an adventure drama film, which was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Earlier, when Zoya was asked is she is planning to make a sequel of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', she told ANI, "Yes, this comes up all the time and everybody is interested. The producers are interested, the actors are interested and we are interested. That movie meant a lot to us. So, if we find that soul for part two, we will make it. We don't want to do it just for money. When the audience comes to watch the second part they will have a certain expectation and we must give it to them, otherwise they won't be happy."