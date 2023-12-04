 Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Sequel On The Cards? Director Zoya Akhtar Gives MAJOR Update
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Sequel On The Cards? Director Zoya Akhtar Gives MAJOR Update

Director Zoya Akhtar said that Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, starring Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhay Deol, holds a special place in her heart.

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
Director and screenwriter Zoya Akhtar, who made her breakthrough with the comedy-drama 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', said that the movie holds a special place in her heart and she would love to come up with its sequel.

When asked if she is planning to make a sequel of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', she told ANI, "Yes, this comes up all the time and everybody is interested. The producers are interested, the actors are interested and we are interested. That movie meant a lot to us. So, if we find that soul for part two, we will make it. We don't want to do it just for money. When the audience comes to watch the second part they will have a certain expectation and we must give it to them, otherwise they won't be happy."

Read Also
'Time to take the car out again': Zoya Akhtar on 10 years of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'
Zoya is known for associating herself with different kinds of stories ranging from psychological crime thriller 'Talaash: The Answer Lies Within', family drama 'Dil Dhadakne Do' or musical drama 'Gully Boy'

Sharing the criteria behind her distinct and interesting projects, she added, "What comes to my mind is one is that a story and an arc. I also think about what I want someone to feel or say. Let me talk about 'Gully Boy'. It is a rags-to-riches story on the surface. It is a story about a rapper from Dharavi who makes it. But at the end of the day, what I want to show is the class system. For me, 'The Archies' is about idealism. It's the ideal world. It's your dream world. When you watch it, you want to be like, 'Yeah, I wish life was like this and I lived here.' When we were growing up, we had very few things but the people were happy. That is the feeling I wanted to capture."

She has several projects in the pipeline including 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' and 'Jee Le Zaraa'. Talking about the same she said, "For 'Jee Le Zaraa' we are waiting for the dates to align. While 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' is coming before the New Year. We have written and produced it. It is directed by Arjun Varain Singh and it's a very relevant film."

Read Also
Zoya Akhtar Reveals Having 'Second Thoughts' About Casting Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda...
