10 years of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara': Here's why Hrithik Roshan couldn't eat tomatoes for months

Zoya Akhtar's "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" turned 10 on Thursday, and the filmmaker marked the occasion with a virtual reunion featuring actors Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol, and Farhan Akhtar.
As the cast shared hilarious and memorable anecdotes from their days shooting the film, Hrithik recalled that he had an aversion towards tomatoes after filming the song “Ik Junoon (Paint it Red) that was filmed during the La Tomatina festival.
He said, "I didn’t have tomatoes for three or four months. None of us could tolerate the presence of a tomato after the song. The kind of smell that we suffered.”
He also opened up about the scuba diving scene with Katrina who essayed the role of a part-time trainer.
Hrithik said, "The water was freezing, and I was protecting myself from the cold. So, I was pretending to come out of it. The shot starts with me on the ladder of the boat. Finally, I said that’s what is making me hold back. I am not allowing myself to be impacted by the water. In the final take, I just went in. Zoya said, ‘Are you sure? The water is really cold!’ I froze. I came out, and it was exactly what that moment needed.”
The road trip coming-of-age drama "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" released on July 15, 2011. The film went onto become a hit and is regarded as one of Zoya's most accomplished works.
