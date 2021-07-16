10 years of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara': Here's why Hrithik Roshan couldn't eat tomatoes for months

He said, "I didn’t have tomatoes for three or four months. None of us could tolerate the presence of a tomato after the song. The kind of smell that we suffered.”

He also opened up about the scuba diving scene with Katrina who essayed the role of a part-time trainer.

Hrithik said, "The water was freezing, and I was protecting myself from the cold. So, I was pretending to come out of it. The shot starts with me on the ladder of the boat. Finally, I said that’s what is making me hold back. I am not allowing myself to be impacted by the water. In the final take, I just went in. Zoya said, ‘Are you sure? The water is really cold!’ I froze. I came out, and it was exactly what that moment needed.”

The road trip coming-of-age drama "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" released on July 15, 2011. The film went onto become a hit and is regarded as one of Zoya's most accomplished works.