Watch Video: Hrithik Roshan grooves to 'ZNMD' song 'Senorita' with Farhan Akhtar at his wedding

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar in an intimate ceremony on February 19.

Several wedding pictures and videos have gone viral on social media. In one of the viral videos, Farhan can be seen grooving to 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' song 'Senorita' with Hrithik Roshan who also starred in the film.

The video was shared by a fan on Instagram on Sunday.

In another video doing the round on the internet, Hrithik can be seen dancing with choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan to 'Dil Chahta Hai'.

The wedding couple also did not leave a chance to shake a leg to the soulful song, sung by none other than Shankar Mahadevan at the gala, which was held at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's farmhouse in Khandala.

Apart from Hrithik, Farah, and Shankar, Amrita Arora, Samir Kocchar, Saqib Saleem , and Rhea Chakraborty among others were also present at the low-key function.

Farhan was previously married to hairstylist Adhuna, with whom he has two daughters -- Shakya and Akira.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 04:50 PM IST