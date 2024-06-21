 Anurag Kashyap REACTS To Abhay Deol Calling Him 'Toxic': 'It Will Make Him Look Like S**T If I...'
Abhay Deol featured in Anurag Kashyap's directorial Dev. D, which was released in 2009.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 07:32 PM IST
Anurag Kashyap and Abhay Deol's rift began when Deol described working with the director as a 'painful experience' and criticised Dev. D for glorifying toxic masculinity. Deol told Mid-Day, "He's a liar, he's a toxic person, and I would warn people about him."

In a recent interview with YouTuber Janice Sequeira, Kashyap responded to Deol's comments, stating that he hasn't seen or spoken to Abhay since the shooting of Dev. D, as Deol didn't even attend the promotions.

"If he wants to call me toxic, it's his side of the story," he added.

Anurag added, "The truth can't be spoken, because if I will speak the truth, he won't be able to show his face. There is too much truth in there that Abhay will also not have the courage to talk about. And I will not talk about it because it will make him look like s**t.”

On being called 'problematic', Kashyap stated that he can't always make everyone happy and chooses to avoid working with those who view him as problematic.

"The ones who think I am problematic are the ones with whom I have never worked. That's why they categorise me as a problematic person," said the filmmaker.

On the work front, Anurag was last seen in Bad Cop alongside Gulshan Devaiah, Harleen Sethi, and Palle Singh. It is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

