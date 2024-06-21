Anurag Kashyap Reveals Actors Demand Chef Who Charges ₹2 Lakh Per Day: 'Food Looks Like Birdfeed'

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who had earlier opened up on the rising entourage cost on sets of films and unreasonable demands made by actors, recently revealed that certain actors prefer hiring chefs during shoots who charge exorbitant amounts on a daily basis.

Without taking names, Kashyap stated that the most "ridiculous" demand made by actors is that for a chef who charges Rs 2 lakh per day. "To make food that looks like ye khana hai ya birdfeed. Itna chhota sa aata tha," he said.

He added that the said actor had certain health issues which is why they could only have the food that the chef cooked.

Kashyap also mentioned that there are hair and makeup artists who charge Rs 75,000 per day, which is way more than technicians. He joked that he would have been way richer if he would have chosen to be a hair and makeup artist.

"It's the fault of the producers and their agents. I don't know why the producers allow it on their sets. It doesn't happen on my sets," he stated.

A few days ago, Kashyap had claimed that there was an actor who asked their driver to fetch a burger from a five-star hotel which was miles away from the sets only because they wanted to have it.

He had stated that the entourage costs and other miscellaneous expenses hampered the filmmaking process and affected the overall production of the film.

On the work front, Kashyap recently starred in the series Bad Cop, in which he played the villain opposite actor Gulshan Devaiah.