Anurag Kashyap On Capping Ticket Cost In Bollywood: 'A Luxury Seat Cannot Cost More Than ₹250...'

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has said that ticket prices for Bollywood films should be reduced and the experience of watching movies in theatres should be affordable. He also compared the ticket prices of Hindi and Telugu films and stated that a luxury seat cannot cost more than Rs 250.

In an interview with Humans of Cinema, the Gangs of Wasseypur director made a comparison among practices in Hindi and South film regarding the pricing of tickets and said, "There is a ceiling for ticket prices in Telugu. Regardless of how massive your film is, a luxury seat cannot cost more than Rs 250. You can’t price your tickets higher than that, it doesn’t matter if you’ve made RRR or a small, independent film. We spend unnecessarily, which is being corrected now."

Revealing why small-budget films are not able to compete with bigger films, Anurag said, "When you have more money, people tend to spend more on marketing, and this puts pressure on smaller films. This is why they aren’t able to compete in this ecosystem."

The filmmaker stated he believes that theatres are also not able to put up good business as going to the movies is not 'affordable.' He said, "Abroad, even if you’re the only person in the theatre, the film will play. Here, if they don’t meet a certain number of viewers, they cancel the show."

Anurag is known for his candid and straightforward approach when discussing various issues. He never shies away from expressing his views and opinions on different issues, especially the ones related to Bollywood and films.

The director is known for his films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Manmarziyaan, Dev D, No Smoking, and Raman Raghav 2.0 among others. According to several media reports, he is all set to make his acting debut in Malayalam films soon.