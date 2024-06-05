From Depression To Steroids: Anurag Kashyap Sheds Light On His Phase Of ‘Extreme Sickness’

Anurag Kashyap |

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap talked about his health battles and said he has gone through extreme sickness recently, but people don't understand his condition.

In March, Kashyap shared on social media that he was tired of wasting his time mentoring untalented people and had decided to charge people a consultancy fee. In an interview with Humans of Cinema, Anurag shared why his post went viral and expressed that his statement was “not for filmmakers, woh faltu logo ko bhagane ke liye tha.”

He also went on to express that he had no time and energy left to be a support for independent films. According to him, people feel that he should help everyone, but no one checks that he is even capable of doing it.

Anurag Kashyap On His 'Extreme Sickness'

Speaking to Humans of Cinema, he revealed that not many people are aware that he has gone through an extreme sickness for the past two and a half years. He said, "I have gone through my whole phase of depression. In a phase like that, you have to prioritise yourself first. So, if I am not physically, mentally, emotionally healed. If you see my interviews of last year, you will see it is on my face how unwell I was. Even then people come and ask you to read their script."

He also went on to say that he has spent some sleepless nights, and has films that do not require to use mind since he is not in the mind space to watch something serious. He added, “I was like, I am on so many steroids that I am unable to sleep and on top of that I sometimes drink whiskey too to numb it. I can’t watch good films."

"I am in that stage and frame of mind and in the middle of that people come to me. I told them that time had past now. There was a time when I was doing these things because nobody else was. Now there are enough people,” he concluded.

Anurag's Upcoming Project

On the work front, Anurag is all set for the release of his crime drama Kennedy, starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year. He's now filming his next, starring Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra among others.