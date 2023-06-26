Has the Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone-starrer Project K finally gotten a title? Read on to find out

Kamal Haasan | Pic: Instagram

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film Project K has been making headlines ever since its announcement. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. It marks the very first association between Prabhas and director Nag Ashwin.

The makers, Vyjayanthi Movies, announced on Sunday that actor-politician Kamal Haasan has also joined the cast of the film.

Yesterday afternoon, they confirmed that Kamal Haasan has joined the film’s cast. The news took the entire Indian film industry by storm and this official confirmation surprised everyone.

As per sources, Haasan will be playing the villain in this highly anticipated film. “It’s going to be a Sankranti gift for one and all,” a source reveals.

There are rumours that a few more surprises are yet to be revealed. “Kamal Haasan is rumoured to shoot for only for four weeks for Project K and the working title K will be Kalyug,” the source shares.

We decided to confirm this rumour from Swapna Dutt Chalasani, an Indian film producer based in Hyderabad and the daughter of Project K’s producer C Ashwini Dutt. This is what Swapna has to say about the ‘surprises’ when we spoke to her.

When we tell her that C Aswani Dutt and director Nag weren’t picking our calls hence we decided to confirm the news with her, she replies, “I will also pass, they are going to make announcements soon, I am just thinking right now, I will also refrain from any sort of interviews or statements.”

When we probe her about what our source had told us about Kamal Haasan and the film’s title being Kalyug, she states, “I don’t want to tell you anything at this point of time in this regard. We will let you know when we are ready.”

After Adipurush’s poor performance at the box office, all eyes are on Project K. Will Project K resurrect Prabhas’ image all over again like it was after the release of Baahubali? Only time will tell!

About the production house

Vyjayanthi Movies is an Indian film production company established in 1974 by C Aswani Dutt. It is one of the biggest film production houses in Telugu cinema and is especially known for its big-budget productions with top movie stars and lavish production values. It is credited with producing some of the most iconic films in Telugu cinema. It has subsidiaries Swapna Cinema and Three Angels Studio run by Aswani Dutt’s daughters Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt.