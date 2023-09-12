Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor REACTS After Receiving Hate For His Post On Fake Sneakers: 'Every Time I Say Something...'

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has reacted to fans trolling him for his latest post on fake sneakers. Recently, Harsh Varrdhan penned a lengthy note on Instagram and asked his fans and followers to stop wearing fake shoes and requested them to buy only from trusted sellers.

However, he was brutally trolled for his tone deaf opinion. Several users took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to slam the 32-year-old actor and some also called him a 'privileged brat'.

After receiving hate, Harsh Varrdhan issued a clarification and wrote that his post was only for some of his followers. Reacting to one of the users, he wrote, "When I put this out I already knew people who don’t know people would come after me etc but the truth is I’ve been doing this for along time and reps of hyped shoes are more expensive then say a pair of converse old skool vans or used air forces etc."

He added, "I know every time I say something there will be people on social media who don’t know anything about footwear etc going crazy but a lot of my followers are 👟 enthusiasts or are looking to collect and that’s the audience I’m speaking to. You can now continue going bonkers on here for a temporary release of joy."

Taking to his official Instagram account on Saturday, Harsh wrote, "Don’t know who needs to hear this but pls stop wearing fake sneakers if you have a low/moderate budget there are plenty of great options out there. Converse vans basic air force s etc. If someone gets you a gift and they happen to be inauthentic u can pass them onto someone else who doesn't know what they are and would be happy to wear .. but if you're buying your own please do your due diligence.. buy from trusted sellers."

In another story, he added, "Also really hope more boys/ men look into how they dress and invest well in what they wear. Again doesn't have to be expensive tons and tons of cheap options out there .. but no point of wearing a really expensive pair of shoes if you don't know how to put the rest of it together tbh.. It's supposed to say something about you your tastes and preferences."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, it was reported that the actor will play a real life character in the biopic of Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra. He has been a part of several films like Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Ray and Thar.

