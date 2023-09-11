'Privileged Brat': Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Brutally TROLLED For His Take On Those Wearing Fake Sneakers

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was brutally trolled by social media users after he shared a post about people not wearing original sneakers. Harsh Varrdhan, who is a sneakerhead, penned a lengthy note and asked his followers to stop wearing fake shoes and urged them to buy only from trusted sellers.

Taking to his official Instagram account on Saturday, Harsh wrote, "Don’t know who needs to hear this but pls stop wearing fake sneakers if you have a low/moderate budget there are plenty of great options out there. Converse vans basic air force s etc. If someone gets you a gift and they happen to be inauthentic u can pass them onto someone else who doesn't know what they are and would be happy to wear .. but if you're buying your own please do your due diligence.. buy from trusted sellers."

In another story, he added, "Also really hope more boys/ men look into how they dress and invest well in what they wear. Again doesn't have to be expensive tons and tons of cheap options out there .. but no point of wearing a really expensive pair of shoes if you don't know how to put the rest of it together tbh.. It's supposed to say something about you your tastes and preferences."

Harsh, who seemed to be upset about fake branded shoes, continued, "There's information everywhere and access don't be lazy …. look into it and learn it can be a lot of fun. When we talk about the culture be it sneaker culture or street or whatever it's not about clout it's about your own individuality uniqueness and about how your outfit and choices speak for you and what they represent."

The same post was shared by a user on X (formerly known as Twitter) and it did not go down well with netizens. He was trolled for his 'insensitive' opinion. A user wrote, "Bilkul apni behen wale lakshan."

Another tweet read, "I don get the point like why do you care what they wear? just let them wear whatever they like."

"Kya fayda authentic aur mehenge sneakers kharidne ka papa (Anil Kapoor) ke paiso se," read another comment.

Take a look at some other reactions here:

"Don't know who needs to hear this but I really want to know whom he's talking to ? Like who's his intended audience for this priceless advice?" read another comment.

Another user wrote, "Don’t know who needs to hear this…. Absolutely no one. Should’ve kept it to himself."

"That's how privileged brats flex about their fashion choices and when it comes to Kapoor's, they are the worst!!!! Can somebody please tell him bhai tu phle acting sikh kar aa," wrote a user.

Harsh Varrdhan often makes headlines for his tone-deaf statements.

Meanwhile, on the work front, it was reported that the actor will play a real life character in the biopic of Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra. He has been a part of films like Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Ray and Thar.