Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on his unique film choices, 'I can’t really imagine taking up something that’s not a passion project'

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor | Pic: Instagram/harshvarrdhankapoor

Unlike other Bollywood star kids that opt for more mainstream projects at the beginning of their career, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s choices have always been distinct. His choices like Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018), Ray (2021) and Thar (2022) prove that he has chosen to walk his own path right from the start. The actor has always been majorly focused on films that are unique in narrative style, whilst being aesthetically impressive and full of depth.

Opening up about his career pathway Harsh says, “I’ve always chosen to do films that have excited me. They don’t have to tick the stereotypical boxes but they have to stimulate me. I work on each one of my films with a single mindedness and I can’t really imagine taking up something that’s not a passion project as I’ve always been artistically driven and craft focused.”

He adds, “Thar was a lot of hard work and perseverance but also producing it and going through the journey from setting it up to its release and even after that… It has fulfilled me immensely. All the awards the nominations that we’ve got have been hugely validating.”

He is elated to win awards for his endeavour so early in his journey. “To be nominated in the best film category for my maiden production venture and to also get my first best actor in only my third full length feature film was also a huge high,” he concludes.

For his upcoming project, Harsh will be playing a real life character in the biopic of Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra. He was also seen spending time with his family in Chandigarh. The actor is spending quality time with Abhinav to understand him in depth and bring out the right emotion on screen. This will be the first time he will be seen playing a real life character.

