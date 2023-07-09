Harry Styles Hit In the Eye With Mysterious Object During Concert; SHOCKING Visuals Surface

Harry Styles became the latest victim of an onstage attack when an unknown object struck him in the eye during his concert inb Vienna.

The incident, captured on video and now viral on the internet, shows Styles visibly wincing in pain and clutching his head after being hit by the small object. This unfortunate event adds to a concerning trend of performers facing such attacks during their shows.

ANOTHER INCIDENT HAPPENED IN NOVEMBER LAST YEAR

This isn’t the first occasion targetting Harry Styles as something similar happened during his past performance. In November, a fan threw Skittles at him, hitting him in the eye during a Los Angeles concert.

Sadly, Styles is not alone in experiencing such reckless behavior from fans. Several other artists have recently faced similar incidents.

Bebe Rexha required stitches after a concertgoer intentionally threw a phone at her, aiming to hit her. Nicolas Malvagna, the responsible individual, admitted to his intentions.

During one her performances in LA, Ava Max got slapped on face by one of the audience present there. Somebody threw ashes at Pink and Kelsea Ballerini’s eyes got injured after getting hit in eye when a bracelet was thrown at her.

ARTISTS OPEN UP ABOUT ON-STAGE ASSAULT

Artists have begun speaking out against these onstage attacks, voicing their concerns and calling for an end to such behavior. During her Las Vegas residency show,

Adele addressed the lack of show etiquette and condemned the act of throwing objects onstage. She made it clear that she would not tolerate it and warned anyone against attempting such acts during her performances.

