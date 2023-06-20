Video: Bebe Rexha Hit In Face With Phone Thrown By Fan While Performing On Stage |

Pop singer Bebe Rexha who is known for delivering hit songs such as In the Name of Love, I'm Good, and Say My Name to name a few was hit in the face while performing on stage after a fan hurled a phone at her. The incident took place during her 13th concert at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on Sunday.

As per reports, New York City Police Department arrested the culprit named Nicolas Malvagna, 27, a resident of New Jersey. In a statement, the police said, “On Sunday, June 18, 2023, at approximately 2200 hours, police were notified of an assault that occurred at the concert space of Pier 17 located at 89 South Street, within the confines of the 1st Precinct."

Rexha took to Instagram and shared pictures of her injuries from the incident. Her mother revealed that she had to receive three stitches.

Earlier this year, Rexha shared on social media that she got a mail with "used toilet paper" in it.

She shared on Twitter an image that showed what appeared to be toilet paper next to a letter she got in the mail, which was shipped from Miami. In the caption, she wrote, "Someone mailed me used toilet paper," adding a sick emoji.

When a netizen asked her whether she usually receives strange packages in the mail. She answered it by writing, "No this is insane. Like wtf."

