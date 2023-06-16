 Punjab: AGTF Arrests Gangster Jassa Hoshiarpuria For Issuing Death Threat To Singers Via Facebook
Hoshiarpuria, a known criminal with a long rap sheet, was taken into custody today for issuing threats against Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Sharry Mann via a Facebook post.

Friday, June 16, 2023
In a significant breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab successfully apprehended Jassa Hoshiarpuria, a notorious gangster affiliated with the infamous Davinder Bambiha Gang. Hoshiarpuria, a known criminal with a long rap sheet, was taken into custody today for issuing threats against Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Sharry Mann via a Facebook post.

The AGTF's swift action came after Hoshiarpuria's alarming social media post, in which he brazenly declared his intentions to eliminate the popular Punjabi artists. 

Not stopping at mere online threats, Hoshiarpuria had also planned to carry out physical attacks on the singers by firing bullets at their residences.

Here's Hoshiarpuria's Facebook post threatening the singers:

