Punjab: AGTF Arrests Gangster Jassa Hoshiarpuria For Issuing Death Threat To Singers Via Facebook

In a significant breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab successfully apprehended Jassa Hoshiarpuria, a notorious gangster affiliated with the infamous Davinder Bambiha Gang. Hoshiarpuria, a known criminal with a long rap sheet, was taken into custody today for issuing threats against Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Sharry Mann via a Facebook post.
The AGTF's swift action came after Hoshiarpuria's alarming social media post, in which he brazenly declared his intentions to eliminate the popular Punjabi artists.
Not stopping at mere online threats, Hoshiarpuria had also planned to carry out physical attacks on the singers by firing bullets at their residences.
Here's Hoshiarpuria's Facebook post threatening the singers:
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)