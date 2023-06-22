Video: Singer Ava Max Gets Slapped 'Hard' By A Man On Stage During LA Concert

Singer Ava Max was slapped by a man on stage during her concert in Los Angeles recently. A video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media platforms. The singer also took to her official Twitter account on June 21 to share her ordeal.

Ava said that the man slapped her 'hard' which led to the inside of her eye getting 'scratched'.

"He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again 😡😡thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though," she tweeted.

In the now-viral video, a security personnel is seen pulling the man away. However, he somehow managed to slap Ava. The singer continued to perform on stage on her last song at the Fonda Theatre.

Check out the video here:

Another picture went viral in which Ava is seen holding a cold bottle on her eye after getting hurt.

Soon after the video went viral, several fans took to Twitter to slam the man for the 'unacceptable behaviour'.

"Someone jumped on stage at the end of tonight’s show in Los Angeles. This is a reminder that this behavior is unacceptable. Sending all our love to Ava and her crew," a user tweeted.

"I dont know what exactly happened but first bebe rexha now you? why is violence starting to increase at concerts people are paying to be at? hope youre good," wrote another user.

It may be mentioned that a couple of days back, pop singer Bebe Rexha was hit in the face while performing on stage after a fan hurled a phone at her. The incident took place during her 13th concert at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City on Sunday.

As per reports, New York City Police Department arrested the culprit named Nicolas Malvagna, 27, a resident of New Jersey. In a statement, the police said, “On Sunday, June 18, 2023, at approximately 2200 hours, police were notified of an assault that occurred at the concert space of Pier 17 located at 89 South Street, within the confines of the 1st Precinct."

Rexha also took to Instagram and shared pictures of her injuries from the incident. Her mother revealed that she had to receive three stitches.