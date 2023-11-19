 Happy Birthday Zeenat Aman: Actress Brings In Her 72nd Birthday At 'Beautiful Shimla', Wishes Victory For 'Our Boys In Blue'
Happy Birthday Zeenat Aman: Actress Brings In Her 72nd Birthday At 'Beautiful Shimla', Wishes Victory For 'Our Boys In Blue'

Happy Birthday Zeenat Aman: Actress Brings In Her 72nd Birthday At 'Beautiful Shimla', Wishes Victory For 'Our Boys In Blue'

Aman's foray into Instagram earlier this year has been a source of joy for her countless fans

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 03:51 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has regaled fans with her thoughtful stories and posts which brim of hope and encouragement while displaying her humour, candour and wit.

The Hare Rama Hare Krishna and Qurbani actress now enjoys a much millenial fandom owing to her cool posts which display her impeccable fashion sense and her ability to laugh at herself.

As the actress ushered in her 72nd birthday on November 19, Aman took to Instagram to share a note on the good life, she's had the fortune to live.

article-image

The actress shares, "Today - an expression of unadulterated gratitude for my life.

For the pinnacles and pitfalls that have gifted me resilience and self belief. For my small, loving family of two-legged and four-legged beings. For a circle of friends that has endured through decades. For a mind that is alive and curious still. For a body that occasionally aches, but yet persists. For the love and kindness each one of you has given me. And for the opportunities that flow my way as a result.

So thank you for your warm wishes and support. It does not go unnoticed. I hope you too can live to a ripe old age and be able to look back at the decades gone by without regrets and with grace.

Here’s wishing for peace for all (and a victory for our boys in blue)! I send you my love from cool and beautiful Shimla."

article-image

As she ends her note, Aman wishes love and luck to Team India, who face off Australia in the World Cup Final today.

On the professional front, Aman is set to team up with contemporary Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol for Manish Malhotra's next production Bun Tikki, which will be helmed by Faraz Arif Ansari.

article-image

