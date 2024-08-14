Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Fame Kanika Mann To Participate In Bigg Boss 18: REPORTS

Kanika Mann, who rose to fame with her stint in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega won hearts when she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress who was last seen in Chand Jalne Laga opposite Vishal Aditya Singh is reportedly all set to take up her next reality show soon.

According to a report in Telly Chakkar, Kanika Mann has been approached to participate in Bigg Boss 18 this year and apparently the actress is all set to take it up. While there is no confirmation on the same, if all works well, Bigg Boss 18 will mark the second reality show of the actress.

A few media reports also suggest that Naagin fame Anita Hassnandani and Surbhi Jyoti have also been approached by the makers of the show and that they have been offered a whopping amount of 1.5 crores and 2 crores respectively, however, the actresses have still declined the offer and will be not seen participating in the show.

Earlier, there were also reports of Shoaib Ibrahim and Arjun Bijlani taking up the show but both the actors have denied the same too.

When asked if he is taking up Bigg Boss 18, Arjun Bijlani said, ''No I dont intend to be part of Bigg Boss. In reality shows there is a circumstances and situtuation driven environment. I prefer to be myself. When I am doing a daily soap i am playing a character and when I am doing a show like laughter chef i am being totally real. I like to be myself. I have my own mindset and persona. I am not doing Bigg Boss 18.''

According to media reports, Bigg Boss 18 will be launched on Colors TV in October this year and will be hosted by Salman Khan. However, more confirmation about the same awaits.