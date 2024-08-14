 Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Fame Kanika Mann To Participate In Bigg Boss 18: REPORTS
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentGuddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Fame Kanika Mann To Participate In Bigg Boss 18: REPORTS

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Fame Kanika Mann To Participate In Bigg Boss 18: REPORTS

Bigg Boss 18 is rumoured to stream from October this year and will reportedly be hosted by Salman Khan again. Kanika Mann, last seen in Chand Jalne Laga opposite Vishal Aditya Singh is reported to be the first confirmed contestant of the show.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 01:13 PM IST
article-image

Kanika Mann, who rose to fame with her stint in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega won hearts when she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress who was last seen in Chand Jalne Laga opposite Vishal Aditya Singh is reportedly all set to take up her next reality show soon.

According to a report in Telly Chakkar, Kanika Mann has been approached to participate in Bigg Boss 18 this year and apparently the actress is all set to take it up. While there is no confirmation on the same, if all works well, Bigg Boss 18 will mark the second reality show of the actress.

FPJ Shorts
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Citadel - Honey Bunny Director Raj Nidimoru: Reports
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Citadel - Honey Bunny Director Raj Nidimoru: Reports
'Ab Main Isko Kahi Jaane Nahi Dunga, She Brings Balance To My Life': Ankit Gupta On Rumoured Girlfriend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
'Ab Main Isko Kahi Jaane Nahi Dunga, She Brings Balance To My Life': Ankit Gupta On Rumoured Girlfriend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Are Frequent Heartburns Affecting Your Lifestyle? Know What Foods Can Prevent Acidity
Are Frequent Heartburns Affecting Your Lifestyle? Know What Foods Can Prevent Acidity
VIDEO: Google's AI Model Gemini Stumbles Twice During Live Demo; Netizens React
VIDEO: Google's AI Model Gemini Stumbles Twice During Live Demo; Netizens React
Read Also
From Sayli Salunkhe To Kanika Mann; These Regional Actresses Are Making It Big On National...
article-image

A few media reports also suggest that Naagin fame Anita Hassnandani and Surbhi Jyoti have also been approached by the makers of the show and that they have been offered a whopping amount of 1.5 crores and 2 crores respectively, however, the actresses have still declined the offer and will be not seen participating in the show.

Read Also
Isha Malviya Takes Dig At Udaariyan Co-star Kamal Dadialla Over Participation In Bigg Boss 18,...
article-image

Earlier, there were also reports of Shoaib Ibrahim and Arjun Bijlani taking up the show but both the actors have denied the same too.

When asked if he is taking up Bigg Boss 18, Arjun Bijlani said, ''No I dont intend to be part of Bigg Boss. In reality shows there is a circumstances and situtuation driven environment. I prefer to be myself. When I am doing a daily soap i am playing a character and when I am doing a show like laughter chef i am being totally real. I like to be myself. I have my own mindset and persona. I am not doing Bigg Boss 18.''

According to media reports, Bigg Boss 18 will be launched on Colors TV in October this year and will be hosted by Salman Khan. However, more confirmation about the same awaits.

Read Also
Arjun Bijlani REFUTES Rumours Of Taking Up Bigg Boss 18: 'I Am Not Doing It'
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Citadel - Honey Bunny Director Raj Nidimoru: Reports

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dating Citadel - Honey Bunny Director Raj Nidimoru: Reports

'Ab Main Isko Kahi Jaane Nahi Dunga, She Brings Balance To My Life': Ankit Gupta On Rumoured...

'Ab Main Isko Kahi Jaane Nahi Dunga, She Brings Balance To My Life': Ankit Gupta On Rumoured...

Pak Actress Humaima Malick Reacts To Criticism On Kissing Scene With Emraan Hashmi: 'I'm Not...

Pak Actress Humaima Malick Reacts To Criticism On Kissing Scene With Emraan Hashmi: 'I'm Not...

Parineeta OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Bengali Web Series Online

Parineeta OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Bengali Web Series Online

Shaheer Sheikh Pens Note For BFF Hina Khan Amid Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'You Are Fiery & Fearless'

Shaheer Sheikh Pens Note For BFF Hina Khan Amid Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'You Are Fiery & Fearless'