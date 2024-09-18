Grotesquerie OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Grotesquerie OTT Release Date | Trailer

Grotesquerie is a horror thriller series starring Niecy Nash and Micaela Diamond in the lead roles. It is set to release on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Grotesquerie online?

The show is set to premiere on September 26, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Plot

The series' plot revolves around a detective, Lois Tryon, who tries to solve a strange murder case and meets with a sister, Megan. Lois later discovers that she is a journalist also covering the same case as it is related to paranormal activities. Lois embarks on a journey with Nurse Megan to find the truth behind the mystery murder. Will she be able to solve the case?

Cast and production of Grotesquerie

The cast of the series includes Niecy Nash as Detective Lois Tryon, Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd, Courtney B Vance as Marshall Tryon, Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie, Travis Kelce, and Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon, among others. The upcoming horror series is directed by Ryan Murphy, Joe Baken and Jon Robin Baitz. The 10 episodic series is produced by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken under Ryan Murphy Television, 20th Television and FXP.