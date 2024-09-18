 Grotesquerie OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentGrotesquerie OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Grotesquerie OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

The upcoming horror thriller series is helmed by Ryan Murphy, Joe Baken, and Jon Robin Baitz

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 01:46 PM IST
article-image
Grotesquerie OTT Release Date | Trailer

Grotesquerie is a horror thriller series starring Niecy Nash and Micaela Diamond in the lead roles. It is set to release on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Grotesquerie online?

The show is set to premiere on September 26, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Plot

FPJ Shorts
IND vs BAN, Chennai Test Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Series Opener On Television And Online?
IND vs BAN, Chennai Test Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Series Opener On Television And Online?
Bharti Airtel's $1 Billion 4G Upgrade To Boost Coverage And Transition Feature Phone Users: Report
Bharti Airtel's $1 Billion 4G Upgrade To Boost Coverage And Transition Feature Phone Users: Report
'Eknath Shinde Busy Inviting Actors For His Own Photo Obsession', Says Aaditya Thackeray; Rahul Kanal Hits Back
'Eknath Shinde Busy Inviting Actors For His Own Photo Obsession', Says Aaditya Thackeray; Rahul Kanal Hits Back
Arijit Singh Gets Irked As Fan Asks Him To Sing Aar Kobe Song Related To Kolkata Case During London Concert (VIDEO)
Arijit Singh Gets Irked As Fan Asks Him To Sing Aar Kobe Song Related To Kolkata Case During London Concert (VIDEO)

The series' plot revolves around a detective, Lois Tryon, who tries to solve a strange murder case and meets with a sister, Megan. Lois later discovers that she is a journalist also covering the same case as it is related to paranormal activities. Lois embarks on a journey with Nurse Megan to find the truth behind the mystery murder. Will she be able to solve the case?

Read Also
Alex Rider Season 3 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
article-image
Read Also
Blood Legacy OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform
article-image

Cast and production of Grotesquerie

The cast of the series includes Niecy Nash as Detective Lois Tryon, Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd, Courtney B Vance as Marshall Tryon, Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan, Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father Charlie, Travis Kelce, and Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon, among others. The upcoming horror series is directed by Ryan Murphy, Joe Baken and Jon Robin Baitz. The 10 episodic series is produced by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken under Ryan Murphy Television, 20th Television and FXP.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Arijit Singh Gets Irked As Fan Asks Him To Sing Aar Kobe Song Related To Kolkata Case During London...

Arijit Singh Gets Irked As Fan Asks Him To Sing Aar Kobe Song Related To Kolkata Case During London...

Emergency: Chandigarh Court Issues Notice To Kangana Ranaut For Portraying Former Akal Takth...

Emergency: Chandigarh Court Issues Notice To Kangana Ranaut For Portraying Former Akal Takth...

Zayed Khan Opens Up About His Mental Health: 'The Dark Side Is Equally Seductive, It Sucks You In'

Zayed Khan Opens Up About His Mental Health: 'The Dark Side Is Equally Seductive, It Sucks You In'

Grotesquerie OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Grotesquerie OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

'Mumbai Has Many Distractions': Zayed Khan Opens Up On Sister Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan's...

'Mumbai Has Many Distractions': Zayed Khan Opens Up On Sister Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan's...