Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja On Pampering Son Yash After Losing Premature Daughter At 3 Months: 'Raised Him In Cocoon'

Photo via Instagram

Sunita Ahuja, who has been married to Govinda for 37 years, recently opened up about losing her premature daughter at just 3 months. The couple tied the knot on March 11, 1987; however, it was kept a secret for a year. While Govinda was 24-years-old when he tied the knot, Sunita was only 18.

Speaking about losing her daughter, Sunita appeared on Time Out with Ankit's podcast and said, "Yash is a little pampered because he is eight years younger than Tina. Before Yash, I had another daughter too, but she was premature and didn’t live. She was three months old when she expired; her lungs hadn’t developed. That is why I brought up Yash in a cocoon because I was scared. Now I have to fulfill all his wishes, but it’s fine."

Sunita revealed that she has known Govinda for 40 years. She recalled meeting him during his final year of BCom. They dated for three years before getting married.

She also revealed that marriage was kept secret due to concerns that his stardom could be affected. Reflecting on their relationship, Sunita added, "If there’s anyone other than his mother that he loves, it’s me. I’ve been with him since before he was a megastar. I’ve been with him through thick and thin, through good days and bad. There must be a reason we’ve stayed together for 40 years, otherwise when do you hear of relationships that last this long these days?"

Sunita Ahuja's elder sister is married to Govinda's maternal uncle, Anand Singh, a director. He was the one who introduced Govinda to the industry through his film Tan-Badan, which was released in 1986, starring Khushbu Sundar in the lead.