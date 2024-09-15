 'Baai Bann Ke Aayi S**li': Sunita Ahuja Says Minister's Daughter Pretended To Be Their Maid To Be Near Govinda
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Baai Bann Ke Aayi S**li': Sunita Ahuja Says Minister's Daughter Pretended To Be Their Maid To Be Near Govinda

'Baai Bann Ke Aayi S**li': Sunita Ahuja Says Minister's Daughter Pretended To Be Their Maid To Be Near Govinda

Sunita shared that when she was caught, the minister had visited them with his entire convoy, requesting Govinda to forgive her daughter

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 05:24 PM IST
article-image

Sunita Ahuja, the wife of veteran star Govinda, recently revealed that a minister's daughter, who was a fan of the actor, once stayed at their residence for more than two weeks, pretending to be a maid. She shared that when she was caught, the minister had visited them with his entire convoy, requesting Govinda to forgive her daughter.

During her appearance on the podcast Timeout With Ankit, Sunita opened up on Govinda's bizarre fan encounters, and recalled, "Ek ladki baai bann ke aa gayi s**li ghar pe. And she was a minister's daughter. I noticed that I would not be awake for Govinda when he would return late, but that girl would. So I decided to find out and on asking her, she cried and confessed she was Govinda's fan and just wanted to be near him."

"Then her father came with his convoy of 4-5 cars, and apologised saying she was a huge fan of Govinda. She worked for some 20 odd days," she added.

Read Also
'You Think I Clean Toilets?': Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Reveals She Has Been Rejecting Bigg Boss...
article-image

Sunita also recalled another incident when she accompanied Govinda for a show in the USA. "When Govinda performed, I saw the girls falling on each other. I wondered if they were feeling sick. They yelled 'Govinda!' and fainted on the spot...I did not know fans behaved like that. I was surprised," she shared.

FPJ Shorts
'Baai Bann Ke Aayi S**li': Sunita Ahuja Says Minister's Daughter Pretended To Be Their Maid To Be Near Govinda
'Baai Bann Ke Aayi S**li': Sunita Ahuja Says Minister's Daughter Pretended To Be Their Maid To Be Near Govinda
Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya Announces Pregnancy With Rahul Nagal 3 Years After Marriage - Watch Video
Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya Announces Pregnancy With Rahul Nagal 3 Years After Marriage - Watch Video
BikeWo GreenTech Limited SME IPO: Check Issue Date And Other Details Here
BikeWo GreenTech Limited SME IPO: Check Issue Date And Other Details Here
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Not Inspired By Cameron Diaz's Sex Tape, Clarifies Director: 'There's No Sex'
Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Not Inspired By Cameron Diaz's Sex Tape, Clarifies Director: 'There's No Sex'

Govinda and Sunita met at a family function and they dated for three years before tying the knot 1987. Sunita stated that for the initial four years, their marriage was kept a secret as married actors would not get good roles back then.

Read Also
Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja REACTS to fallout with Krushna Abhishek, Arti Singh: 'Why did they lie...
article-image

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, within a year of their marriage, and named her Narmada Ahuja, who now goes by her stage name, Tina. Govinda and Sunita also have a son named Yashvardhan Ahuja.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Baai Bann Ke Aayi S**li': Sunita Ahuja Says Minister's Daughter Pretended To Be Their Maid To Be...

'Baai Bann Ke Aayi S**li': Sunita Ahuja Says Minister's Daughter Pretended To Be Their Maid To Be...

Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya Announces Pregnancy With Rahul Nagal 3 Years After Marriage - Watch...

Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya Announces Pregnancy With Rahul Nagal 3 Years After Marriage - Watch...

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Not Inspired By Cameron Diaz's Sex Tape, Clarifies Director: 'There's...

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Not Inspired By Cameron Diaz's Sex Tape, Clarifies Director: 'There's...

Neelesh Misra Reveals NOT Being Invited For Kangana Ranaut's Woh Lamhe Music Launch In 2006: 'Never...

Neelesh Misra Reveals NOT Being Invited For Kangana Ranaut's Woh Lamhe Music Launch In 2006: 'Never...

Palak Sindhwani SHOOTS For TMKOC Amid Rumours Of Legal Notice, Shares Pictures

Palak Sindhwani SHOOTS For TMKOC Amid Rumours Of Legal Notice, Shares Pictures