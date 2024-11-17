Govinda Complains Of Severe Chest Pain During Shiv Sena Rally In Jalgaon, Airlifted To Mumbai Hospital

Govinda (left) with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File photo

Bollywood actor Govinda was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday after he complained of chest pain during an election rally for Shiv Sena. The incident took place on Saturday when the actor, who joined Shiv Sena a few months ago, was campaigning for the party in Jalgaon.

As per reports, Govinda held a roadshow to support Mahayuti candidates in Jalgaon’s Muktainagar, Bodwad, Pachora, and Chopda ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections. The rally had just crossed Pachora when Govinda complained of chest pain and discomfort. Soon after, his condition worsened and he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Later, he was airlifted from Jalgaon to Mumbai, where he was admitted to a local hospital.

Govinda's family and team are yet to issue an official statement about the incident.

It is to be noted that Govinda's health scare comes days after he shot himself in the leg at his Mumbai residence on October 1 and had to undergo an urgent surgery. As per his statement, the gun slipped off his hands while he was keeping it back in the cupboard, and it fired a bullet, which hit right below the actor's knee. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, and a 9mm bullet was surgically removed from his knee.

Due to heavy blood loss, the actor was admitted in the ICU for a day before being moved to the general ward.

The bullet hit near his knee and post surgery, the actor was spotted leaving the hospital in a wheelchair. "I especially thank my fans for praying so much for me. I thank them from the bottom of my heart for their love," he had said post getting discharged.