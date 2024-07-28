'Go Away': Jennifer Lopez LASHES At Paparazzi For Clicking Her & Kids In Hamptons (VIDEO)

Jennifer Lopez is currently grabbing the headlines for her alleged separation with her husband, actor Ben Affleck. The couple tied the knot in 2022. Amid the split rumours, the actress was spotted with her children as she stepped out for an ice cream date with them in the Hamptons, New York.

The paparazzi were seen snapping photos of Jennifer, but this did not sit well with the actress. She lashed at them as they seemingly got a bit too close to her while clicking. In response, she asked them to back off.

Jennifer said, "Get away from me and the kids," she told the cameramen. Later, she angrily yelled at them as they failed to listen to her. In an angrier tone, "Go away, go away."

Check out the video:

Several netizens lauded Lopez for schooling the paparazzi. A user said, "I know people have strong opinions about her and will have a lot to say, but harassing her when she's with her kids is not okay. There should be boundaries. I also understand she's in a public place and it’s bound to happen, but if someone doesn’t want to be photographed, paparazzi should respect that and not continue following them."

While another user commented, "I feel bad someone is filming her confronting them on giving her kids some privacy." A third user added, "I don’t care what people say. Good for her. Celebrities are treated like zoo animals when they’re with their kids, family, it never stops."

Another user said, "Paparazzi learned NOTHING from their involvement in the downfall of countless women and even the f-ing DEATH of princess Diana."

Recently, Jennifer turned 55 and hosted a lavish birthday bash, and it was Bridgerton-themed. She donned a custom Manish Malhotra gown for her special day.