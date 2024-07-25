Jennifer Lopez's Bridgerton Gown Was Made By 40 Artisans In 4 Months, Reveals Manish Malhotra

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | July 25, 2024
Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday on July 24 with a Bridgerton-inspired theme party
All images from Jlo's Instagram
For her extravagant birthday bash, she opted for custom couture from the shelves of ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra
Jlo's Brigerton gown featured an exquisite corset and a Victorian skirt with vintage brocade
The ensemble was adorned with floral motifs moulded by hand from sequins and crystal details
The intricate metal and ring-shaped metal sequins enhanced the overall attire
According to the designer, the gown was crafted by 40 artisans and took over 3,490 hours (145 days) to complete
The actress completed her look with minimal jewlellery and massive hair bun, like the regency era
