Kim Kardashian Radiates Elegance In Desi Couture By Manish Malhotra

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | July 16, 2024
Global fashion icon Kim Kardashian has been in the spotlight following her recent visit to India for the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 12
After surprising the internet with three bold desi avatars, Kim served her final traditional look in a mesmerising Manish Malhotra ensemble
For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, Kim changed into a second look that featured a custom ivory lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra
The ensemble featured an ornate handloomed lehenga and an off-shoulder silk blouse adorned with floral motifs and light gold embroidery
The lehenga was complemented with a Mijwan dupatta, that boasted of scalloped zardosi borders and pearl tassels
Oozing royalty, the Skims founder accentuated her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery that featured a statement diamond neckpiece, dangling earrings, maang tikka and a dramatic nath
She opted for a sleek braided bun and flaunted her bare back in the backless, gold-embroidered blouse
