'Disrespectful, Inappropriate': Kim Kardashian Poses With Lord Ganesha Idol During Mumbai Visit, Deletes Photo After Backlash

International reality television star Kim Kardashian marked her maiden visit to India recently as she attended the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. And as she shared photos from the festivities on her social media, one particular picture of her posing with an idol of Lord Ganesha has caught everyone's attention.

Kim got all decked up in an ivory Manish Malhotra lehenga while she was in Mumbai and did a breathtaking photoshoot, covered in jewels. Sharing the photos, she captioned her post: "Diamonds and Pearls for the Ambani wedding".

While netizens gave a thumbs up to her look, one particular photo did not go down well with her desi followers. In the picture, Kim was seen using an idol of Lord Ganesha as a photo prop and leaning over it for a click.

"She comes back home to the USA and poses like this with an idol of Lord Ganesha. She showed her true lack of class," a user wrote, while another commented, "It's highly inappropriate and even more disrespectful when you don't belong to that culture."

The Ambani wedding was beautiful all around except for this one thing.

As the photo went viral for all the wrong reasons, Kim silently deleted the picture from her post, without issuing a clarification.

For those unversed, Kim was in India along with her sister Khloe Kardashian to attend the wedding Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 12. For the wedding day, Kim chose to wear a shimmery red lehenga, while Khloe wire an ornate ivory and golden lehenga.

The Kardashian sisters also attended Anant and Radhika's 'Shubh Ashirwad' ceremony, aka the blessings ceremony on July 13, before jetting back to the US on July 14.

Kim and Khloe also got their crew of camerapersons and director along with them to shoot portions of the grand Ambani wedding, and they will be shown in the sixth season of their show, The Kardashians.