Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's $60M Marital Mansion In Beverley Hills On Sale, Hints At Their Separation: Report

Los Angeles: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been in the news for their personal life. There are rumours of the two getting divorced, and it seems that they are on the verge of separation.

Reportedly, JLo and Ben's $60 million marital home emerged on a real estate website just days ago. According to the TMZ article reported that various sources close to the couple stated are in direct contact with The Agency's realtor Santiago Arana to sell their shared home.

Over a year ago, the newlyweds allegedly purchased the luxurious and vast property for well over $60 million. They claimed to have been house-hunting for over two years before settling on the Beverly Hills home after viewing over 80 similar houses.

Trouble In Ben And Jen's Paradise

The much-loved couple in the industry has been spotted numerous times at events for their children's support.

There have been some pictures that went viral regarding their wedding rings. While some reports suggest that the actress has relocated and rented in Brentwood. Some reported she is looking out for a new space. However, as per TMZ sources their house in been going at '$65 million'.

Before the transaction was officially announced, a DailyMail piece appeared to foretell what would happen next. More than 50 photographs of what was once JLo and Ben Affleck's shared paradise circulated online. These photographs highlighted the inside and external elements of the home, indicating major bespoke changes done to it.

Reportedly, the place includes 80 vehicle parking spaces, 15 garages and an area for sports like basketball and pickleball. It also includes ammenities like a gym, a boxing ring, a pool, a guest house, and a bar in the 6-acre cliffside paradise.