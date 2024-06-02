Ben Affleck Wears Wedding Ring Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumours, PHOTO Goes Viral

American actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck was recently spotted wearing his wedding ring amid divorce rumours with wife and actress Jennifer Lopez on the sets of his upcoming film The Accountant 2.

The Batman actor was snapped while he was entering a trailer on the set, carrying his tote bag. The picture showcased a metallic wedding band.

He looked casual in a red t-shirt and blue jeans, and he moved towards his trailer with a serious look while he was on the call. He has been working on his upcoming film and has been spending most of the time on sets.

On the similar day, Jennifer grace the red carpet of Atlas the movie, without him, which raised more eyebrows regaring the two not seen together amid divorce rumours.

Ben And Jen Divorce Rumours

Several media reports claimed that Ben and Jen were seemingly living apart. On May 17, divorce headlines were dominating the news. Page Six reported that Affleck was contemplating single life again.

Ben was seen without his ring on May 17, and then two days later, on May 19, he had the ring back.

Recently, on May 31, Jen announced that she's cancelling her entire This Is Me...Live tour and is planning to spend time with family, kids, and close friends.

InTouch's insider claimed that the two are not on the same page. However, fans and well-wishers are waiting for them to be seen together.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Upcoming Project

On the work front, Jennifer will be seen next in Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman.

On the other hand, Ben will star in The Instigators and Kiss the Future. Also in Unstoppable, Small Things Like These, The Accountant 2, and Kiss of the Spider Woman, which will be produced by him.