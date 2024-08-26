Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Major Drama During Janmasthami Celebrations, Rajat Falls Of Pyramid After Arsh's Revelation (Exclusive)

Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin has been one of the most loved shows on the channel. After a recent leap introduced in the show, Hitesh Bharadwaj was roped in to essay the new male lead opposite Bhavika Sharma in the show. In the episode of the show tonight, the viewers will witness Rajat and Savi finally win the custody battle of Sai.

The Free Press Journal has now learnt of some exclusive scoop from the upcoming track of the show. Our well placed source close to the show revealed to us that the audience is in for some major twists and turns on the show in the upcoming episodes. Well, after winning the custody battle of Sai, Rajat will decide to celebrate along with his family. Bhagyasharee then informs the family about an upcoming Janmasthami event in their native place. Rajat, Savi and Sai along with their family reach the venue for the event. However, they will be in for a major shocker when they see Aashika and Rajat too at the venue. Well, the organisers of the event, unaware of their disputes, invite Rajat and his family and Aashika and Arsh at the event together.

This is so cute. Entire song bum bum bole is so adorable & full of sunshine.



Finally Ghkkpm reviving OG ITV #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin#SaRaj pic.twitter.com/WcEzPX7jnQ — Kalesi (@bellakaleshiv) August 26, 2024

During the Janmasthami celebrations, when Rajat climbs up the pyramid to break the 'Dahi handi,' he will be in for a shock when he sees Arsh to climb the pyramid along with him. Arsh then comes face to face with Rajat and informs him that Sai is not Rajat's daughter but the mark of Aashika and Arsh's love. The said chunk was also shown in the upcoming promo of the show today.

Upon saying this, Arsh will break the matki before Rajat and Rajat will fall off the pyramid and will also injure himself.

What twists will this revealtion of Arsh bring to the story of the show is something that the viewers of Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin will look ahead to.