Ghoomer Tickets: Makers Announce Buy 1 Get 1 Free Offer For Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher's Film

After much anticipation and hype, Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher's Ghoomer finally hit the theatres on August 18, and it has received positive responses from the critics. However, the film seems to be suffering due to the Gadar 2 frenzy as it witnessed quite a slow start at the box office.

But to beat the slow pace, the makers have now devised a new strategy as they announced a 'Buy 1 Get 1 Free' offer for the film's tickets during the week.

Ghoomer tells the tale of a specially-abled cricketer, played by Saiyami Kher, and her coach Abhishek Bachchan.

Ghoomer ticket bonanza

On Wednesday, the makers took to their official channels to announce that the the audience will now get one ticket free for every one ticket that they will buy to watch Ghoomer.

"Loved by all, a must watch! Buy 1 Get 1 ticket free," the announcement read.

The announcement also mentioned that the offer will only be valid for a limited time period, and that too at multiplex chains like PVR, Inox and Cinepolis.

The move has been announced in a bid to increase the ticket sales and draw more audience to the theatres to watch Ghoomer, for a better word of mouth and reach.

About Ghoomer

Ghoomer also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in key roles. Directed by R Balki, it traces the journey of a young, aspiring cricketer, who loses her arm in a ghastly accident.

As she comes to terms with the accident and the grief of losing her arm, enters in her life a coach, played by Abhishek Bachchan, who teaches her to fight against all odds with everything she has.

The film shows the rollercoaster journey of Anina, played by Saiyami Kher, and her magic with the cricket ball and with her one left arm.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)