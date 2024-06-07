 GHKPM Promo: Netizens Disappointed With Bomb Blast At Ishaan & Savi's Wedding, Ask Makers To Cancel Leap
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin started with Niel Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma as leads, playing the roles of Virat, Sai and Pakhi, respectively.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, June 07, 2024, 05:33 PM IST
article-image

With the news of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's leap circulating, fans have been urging the makers to reconsider their decision and cancel it. Adding to the frenzy, a new promo featuring Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma has surfaced on social media.

In the new promo, Ishaan (Shakti) and Bhavika (Savi) will confess their love and marry each other at Bhonsle Institute, where they first met—the college. However, their blossoming love story is overshadowed by tragedy, as a bomb blast threatens to shatter their happiness. Although it is unsure if Ishaan and Savi will survive the blast.

Check out the promo:

Soon after the new promo was shared on social media, netizens expressed disappointment. Several even asked the makers to cancel the upcoming leap. A user wrote, "What's the point of this promo when male lead is going to exit after this." While another added, "We want a romantic story for them, we want to see them love each other, we want to see them under one roof You have Shakti and Bhavika and there is no one else."

A third user commented, "Honestly this is a shame ! I did read some rumors saying that Shakti will leave the show on the 18th of June, and this trailer is like preparing us for this and it is such a shame, why do some of you keep begging them for shakti to stay, don’t beg them, they need to BEG YOU for yours views ! The show will drop after shakti exists the show lol, literally everyone is watching for him and bhavika. I don’t know who will still watch the story after this. But seriously whoever is writing the scripts needs a slap, hopefully it will help them wake up."

Take a look at the comments:

Meanwhile, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is heading for a 10-year leap. Bhavika will continue to be a part of the serial, while Shakti and the entire Bhosale family will bid adieu to the audience.

Hitesh Bharadwaj, who shot to fame with the show Udaariyaan, has reportedly been finalised to play the male lead of the show for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

