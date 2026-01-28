'Can Never Call This End Of An Era': Shreya Ghoshal Reacts To Arijit Singh Retiring As Playback Singer, Pens Heartfelt Note

Singer Arijit Singh’s announcement about stepping away from playback singing after a 15-year-long career has left fans emotional, with many calling it the “end of an era.” However, amid the outpouring of disappointment, fellow singer Shreya Ghoshal offered a supportive and optimistic perspective on Arijit’s decision.

Soon after Arijit shared his announcement on social media, Shreya responded with an encouraging message in the comments section of his post. Applauding his choice, she described the move not as a farewell but as a new beginning for the celebrated artist.

“It’s the start of a new phase of @arijitsingh and I am truly excited to hear, listen and experience what this genius churns out,” she wrote. Shreya rejected the idea of Arijit’s journey coming to an end, adding, “I can never call this the end of an era. An artist of his calibre can never be defined by the traditional means and medium and be boxed in to fit in the set formula.”

She concluded her note with a message of encouragement, writing, “Time to soar higher my dear Arijit.”

Arijit made the announcement on January 27, thanking his listeners for their constant love and support over the years. In his message, the singer revealed that he would no longer be taking up new assignments as a playback vocalist.

“Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” he wrote.

Arijit and Shreya have delivered some of Hindi cinema’s most memorable romantic melodies together. Their voices beautifully complement each other. Songs like Samjhawan (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania), Manwa Laage (Happy New Year), Tere Hawale (Laal Singh Chaddha), Raat Bhar (Heropanti) and many more showcase their emotional range and musical chemistry.