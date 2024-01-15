 'Ghar Na Todo': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Vicky Jain's Mother Ranjana, Says Ankita Lokhande Will Win Bigg Boss 17 (WATCH)
Rakhi Sawant criticised Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law Ranjana Jain on her social media.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
'Ghar Na Todo': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Vicky Jain's Mother Ranjana, Says Ankita Lokhande Will Win Bigg Boss 17 (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Rakhi Sawant took to her Instagram handle and shared a video message for Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law and asked her to not interfere between her daughter-in-law and son Vicky Jain. She added her not to be Kaikeyi from the Ramayana.

Rakhi can be heard saying in Hindi, "Vicky and Ankita got married but why are you coming in between their fights? What are you doing, mother-in-law? Be at peace, have good food, enjoy your life. Why are you doing this?"

She captioned the video, "Saasuma behave good with Ankita and his her family otherwise I’m coming to you."

Check out the video:

article-image
article-image

She added, "Sasu maa, kya kar rahi ho? Shanti se baitho na. Khana peena khao, aish karo. Kyun? Ankita wayse bhi ye trophy jeetne wali hain. Bigg Boss Ankita hi jeetne wali hain - ye meri vavishya bani hain. Humari Marathi mulgi Ankita hi jeetne wali hain."

Rakhi called Lokhande her 'sister' and said, "I visited and met you at your home, remember? I felt you were like a goddess. How did you suddenly become like this? Kaikeyi na bano, mataji, Kaikeyi na bano. Ghar basao, ghar na todo.”

article-image

Meanwhile, recently, Vicky Jain's mother and Ankita Lokhande's mother entered Bigg Boss 17 during the Family week.

