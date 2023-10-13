Rakhi Sawant To Armaan Kohli: Controversial Contestants Of Bigg Boss

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 13, 2023
Zubair Khan participated in Bigg Boss 11. He attempted suicide by consuming pills after Salman Khan slammed him for his abusive language.
Vikas Gupta pushed his Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Arshi Khan inside the swimming pool in anger, after which, he was asked to leave the show.
Armaan Kohli was arrested after Pakistani actress Sofia Hayat accused him of assaulting her during their stay at the Bigg Boss 7 house.
Kamaal Rashid Khan was kicked out of the show in the third season after he threw a water bottle at Rohit Verma, which accidentally hit Shamita Shetty.
Swami Om, who passed away on February 3, 2021, had thrown his urine on his fellow Bigg Boss 10 contestants Rohan Mehra and Bani J, after which he was evicted.
Rakhi Sawant has been a part of many seasons of Bigg Boss. From being possessed by a 200-year-old ghost named Julie, her crazy obsession with Abhinav Shukla to her illegal marriage with her husband Ritesh. She has created many controversies.
Priyanka Jagga passed nasty comments on Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi's late mother in Bigg Boss 10. She was evicted by host Salman Khan.
Abhijit Bichukale entered season 15 as a wild card contestant. In one of the tasks, he asked Devoleena Bhattacharjee for a kiss. He was also slammed by Salman Khan for using abusive language.
Imam Siddiqui made a statement in the sixth season that he lent money to Salman Khan. He was thrown out of the show after a fight, he removed his clothes to irk fellow contestant Aashka Goradia.
Dolly Bindra was thrown out of the Bigg Boss 4 house along with Sameer Soni after they got embroiled in a heated discussion.
Archana Gautam was asked to leave Bigg Boss 16's house after she got into an ugly argument with Shiv Thakare, which turned into a physical fight.
Pooja Misra was thrown out of Big Boss 5 because of her 'aggressive nature.'