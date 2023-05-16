Gauri Khan reveals son Aryan is busier than Shah Rukh Khan: 'Very difficult to get his dates'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, recently made an interesting revelation about their elder son Aryan Khan. At an event in Mumbai on May 15, Gauri and Shah Rukh shared several unknown and interesting details about their lives.

Gauri also said that Aryan is busier than Shah Rukh these days and it looks like her son is giving tough competition to his father.

Gauri reveals Aryan is busier than SRK

For those unversed, Gauri launched her coffee table book, My Life in Design, which has some unseen inside photos of their Bandra residence Mannat along with a few family photos featuring her kids.

Reportedly, Gauri also revealed that it was easier to get Shah Rukh's dates for the book launch event but it was very difficult to get Aryan's dates.

Aryan recently launched his luxury streetwear line under his brand D'YAVOL. While Aryan has already given a glimpse of his direction skills with the D'Yavol advertisement, fans will get to see a full version to it with his upcoming web series.

Unlike his father, Aryan has no plans to be an actor, but instead, he seems to be more inclined towards filmmaking. The star-kid is all set to mark his debut in the film industry by writing and directing a web series, which has reportedly been titled 'Stardom'.

'We age backwards': SRK after getting Gauri's age wrong

During the event, Gauri corrected her superstar husband after he got her age wrong about when she started working.

"It doesn't make a difference to all the youngsters, to all the people who miss out on a dream of their life to be creative. You can start at any age. I think Gauri started mid-40s."

Shah Rukh then looked at Gauri, who corrected him saying that she started working at the age of 40.

Flaunting his smile, Shah Rukh then said, "40? Oh, only 40. She is 37 now. In our family, we age backwards. So yes, at 40 she started doing this at a time when I even told her, 'Listen, should I be helpful? I have some friends we can talk to them?' She said, 'No'."