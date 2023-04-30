Aryan Khan on working with father Shah Rukh Khan: 'I am extra-attentive because...'

Aryan Khan and father Shah Rukh Khan are taking the world by storm with their latest campaign for the luxury streetwear brand D'Yavol X.

The father-son duo has left the internet buzzing with their latest teaser video, featuring Shah Rukh Khan sporting some seriously stylish streetwear.

The ad film marks Aryan Khan's directorial debut and features the Polish brand D'Yavol Vodka, which the young entrepreneur has brought to the Indian market. With plans to transform it into a lifestyle brand, Aryan Khan's vision for D'Yavol X is all about making a statement.

Aryan Khan, in a conversation with Harper'z Bazaar, revealed that working with his father was a breeze. He shared that Shah Rukh Khan's experience and dedication made everyone's life easier on set.

Aryan Khan noted that his father makes the crew feel at ease and has immense respect for every person on the set, regardless of their role.

On working with Shah Rukh Khan

Despite his father's massive fame and influence in the industry, Aryan Khan said that he was extra attentive when working with his father because he didn't want to lose a chance of achieving something that could help him learn or grow.

According to the young director, filmmaking is an effort of teamwork that requires good listening skills, and Shah Rukh Khan and his team gave him sufficient feedback.

Shah Rukh Khan's endless support to his kids

Shah Rukh Khan has always been a supportive father to Aryan Khan, who has chosen to follow a different path than most star kids. Instead of pursuing acting, he has ventured into entrepreneurship, with plans to make his mark in direction and writing.

On the David Letterman talk show, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that his son had no inclination or flair for acting, but was a talented writer.

With their combined talents, Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan are setting the stage for an exciting new era in Indian cinema and fashion. Their collaboration with D'Yavol X promises to be nothing short of iconic

Read Also Aryan Khan to direct father Shah Rukh Khan? More details inside