Viral! Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan & AbRam twin in identical clothes in UNSEEN photo

Shah Rukh Khan | Instagram

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is making headlines once again, this time with a rare photo of him and his two sons, Aryan and Abram, donning identical streetwear.

The black T-shirts and matching denims from Aryan's newly launched streetwear brand have garnered quite a bit of attention from fans of the Khan family.

In the picture, the three Khans are seen standing together, smiling for the camera, and their fans couldn't be happier to see them all together in one frame.

Fans react to the viral photo

As expected, the image has gone viral on various social media platforms, with fans flocking to the comments section to express their joy. Many praised the Khans for their style, while others expressed their admiration for the family's bond.

A fan even commented, "Like father like son!!" which perfectly sums up the resemblance between Shah Rukh and his sons.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh's elder son Aryan is making his directorial debut with a commercial for D'yavol X, a streetwear brand that he has launched.

The commercial features Aryan striking out words on a blackboard and getting frustrated, until Shah Rukh arrives and fgives a last finish to slash mark made by him, which represents the brand symbol.

This marks the beginning of Aryan's journey as a writer-director, with his first project set to begin shooting this year.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects

While Aryan is set to make his mark as a director, Shah Rukh is busy with his upcoming film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu and is scheduled for release in December this year.

Shah Rukh was recently spotted in Sonmarg for the shoot, where he seemed to be enjoying the beauty of the place while working.

His last release, Pathaan, turned out to be the biggest commercial blockbuster of his career. He was seen opposite Deepika Padukone in the movie that had John Abraham playing the antagonist.

With Jawan set to release in June this year, fans of the King of Bollywood are eagerly awaiting his next appearance on the big screen.

As always, Shah Rukh Khan continues to make headlines and capture the hearts of his fans with his charming personality and impressive work