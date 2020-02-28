'Gareebo ka John Wick': Twitter compares Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 poster with Keanu Reeves' franchise

Tiger Shroff has been making it to the headlines for quite some time now. His film Baaghi 3 is all set to hit the theaters soon.
The makers of Heropanti, Tiger's debut film that released in 2014, unveiled the sequel's posters today and they have certainly taken the Internet by storm. The makers also announced that the flick will hit theaters on 16th July 2021.
However, one of the Heropanti 2 poster looks similar to that of Keanu Reeves' John Wick Chapter 3. This did not go down well with the netizens and they slammed Heropanti 2 for being a 'Sasta John Wick'.
Ahmed Khan will be directing Heropanti 2.
This is not the only film that has been accused of alleged plagiarism in Bollywood. Recently, British record producer TroyBoi called out Baaghi 3 makers for the movie's song 'Do You Love Me' to be quite similar to his song, 'Do You?'
