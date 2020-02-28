Another Tiger Shroff franchise: 'Baaghi 3' star to reunite with Sajid Nadiadwala for 'Heropanti 2'

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff on Friday announced that he will be working in the sequel of his debut film - 'Heropanti'.

The actor shared the update through an Instagram post where he shared two posters of the new instalment of the film.

In one of the posters, Shroff is seen standing static with a gun in his hand while the world surrounding him is seen walking in fast pace denoted by colourful lines in motion.

In the second poster, the 'War' actor could be seen walking with a gun in his hand while numerous other guns are seen pointed at him.