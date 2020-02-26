Disha Patani shares sneak peek of upcoming song 'Do you love me' from Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3'

Disha Patani on Wednesday teased upcoming song 'Do you love me' from 'Baaghi 3' by sharing a sneak peek from the action-thriller franchise. The song will be released on Thursday.

The 27-year-old actor channelled her glamorous avatar by sharing a glimpse of the party dancing number where she is seen shaking a leg on the dance floor, showcasing her sensuous dance movies.

In the short clip, Disha looks alluring as she is seen sporting two-piece. She captioned the Instagram post as "Get ready to groove on with me. #DoYouLoveMe song out tomorrow."