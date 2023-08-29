Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Says Ameesha Patel Was ‘Weak Actor’; Was Trained 4-5 Hrs Until 6 Months To Play ‘Sakeena’

Filmmaker Anil Sharma has opened up about his candid experiences working with Ameesha Patel, the leading lady of Gadar 2.

Talking to a reputed media outlet, he revealed about their journey from differences to camaraderie.

Despite the industry's ups and downs, Anil Sharma described Ameesha Patel as more than just a colleague – he called her a "good person."

ANIL SHARMA SAYS AMEESHA PATEL WAS A 'WEAK' ACTOR

Sharing insights into their dynamic, Sharma acknowledged that Ameesha's attitude might sometimes throw sparks, but underneath it all, beats a kind-hearted soul. He emphasized that her upbringing in a ‘rich’ family might occasionally manifest as an attitude, but it's part of her unique charm.

Their history goes back to the iconic Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, where Ameesha's acting prowess was put to the test. Sharma admitted that initially, she lacked the acting finesse he was seeking.

He reminisced telling the producer, "Chaand jaisa chehra chahiye tha par acting mein yeh thodi weak thi. Maine Nitin Keni (producer) sahab se kaha ki ‘Suit to mujhe ye kar rahi hai par ek aur ladki hai wo better actor hai.’ Magar yeh personality-wise, ameer ghar ki ladki hai to wo iske andar wo baat hai, wo attitude hai. (I wanted an actor with a ‘moon-like’ face like her, but she was weak at acting. I told Nitin Keni that we’d shortlisted another girl who was a better actor. Ameesha’s personality was of someone who belongs to a rich family & carries that attitude)."

Later, Ameesha agreed to undergo six months of rigorous training - 4-5 hrs each day, honing her skills for the demanding role of Sakeena.

Let us tell you, that Ameesha had recently accused Anil Sharma of mismanagement during the filming of Gadar 2. Sharma, however, brushed off the allegations, praising her for inadvertently raising the profile of his production house.

ABOUT GADAR 2

Gadar 2 continues its reign at the box office, with Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol as the stars.

This sequel, produced by Zee Studios, delves into the aftermath of the 1947 partition. Sunny Deol's character, Tara Singh, embarks on a daring journey across borders to rescue his captive son.