Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Accuses Filmmakers Of Giving Fake Box Office Numbers & Buying Tickets Themselves: 'It's Very Sad'

Bollywood director Anil Sharma, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Gadar 2, has accused other filmmakers of giving 'fake' box office collections of their films and buying tickets themselves. He called the present scenario 'sad' and added that the nett collections of Gadar 2 shared by them were 'real'.

During one of his latest interviews, Anil Sharma stated that in desperation to make their films a hit, sometimes makers take a route that shouldn’t be taken. The director also said that a well-made film will always attract the audiences to theatres.

"What’s happening these days is, and it is a very sad thing, that sometimes a film, doesn’t become a hit, so the makers give fake numbers, buy tickets themselves and do a lot of other things to make their brand. But the audience feels cheated. That is damaging, because when another film comes, the audience doesn’t turn up. They feel, 'Ye sab jhoote log hai, fake log hai'," he told Puja Talwar.

The filmmaker reportedly added, "In Gadar 2, we put out nett collections, everything is real. There is also real public watching the film. No one is questioning the collections of this film or calling it unreal. Logo ko sab dikh raha hai, people are watching the film, everyone is only talk about Gadar 2. Whenever films like these are made, people will come to watch."

Gadar 2 success

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 is inching close to Rs 500 crore mark. It released in theatres on August 11 and clashed with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2. So far, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film has crossed the Rs 450 crore-mark at the domestic box office.

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which also starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. Set in the year 1971, Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh's journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh, played by Utkarsh Sharma, from the Pakistani Army. The film also features Manish Wadhwa, Simrat Kaur and Gaurav Chopra.