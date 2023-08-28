Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol On Going Bankrupt: 'I Had A Tough Time With My Films'

Bollywood actor and politician Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the success of his latest blockbuster film Gadar 2. In one of his recent interviews, the actor said he is done with producing and directing films and that he will only act now.

The 65-year-old actor also opened up about going bankrupt. While interacting with BBC Asian Network, he said that every time he produces a movie, he goes 'bankrupt.'

Revealing why he had a 'tough time' with his film in the last decade, he said that times have changed now and earlier the distribution was 'normal'.

"The world has become very difficult. Years back, I could control things because distribution was normal. They were people we interacted with. There was a connection. Ever since the corporates have come in, there's nothing. You have to do your PR, run around, and they won't give you your number of theatres. I had a tough time with my films in this past decade. You're trying to do a certain kind of cinema, but you don't get the backing," the actor reportedly stated.

He further said that he is happy to just be an actor. "I became a producer, a director, wore too many hats. A man can only do one job. So I said, 'Throw everything away, just become an actor.' So that's what I want to do now,' he added.

Over the years, Sunny Deol has produced films like Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, Ghayal Once Again, Chamku, Apne, Socha Na Tha, Indian, Dillagi and others, under his production house Vijayta Films. The production house was founded in 1983 by veteran actor Dharmendra.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 has shattered all box office records and it has become one of the most successful films of 2023. It also features Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa.