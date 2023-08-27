'I Wasn't Getting Work': Sunny Deol Reveals His Real Struggle Began After Gadar Released

Actor and politician Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Gadar 2. Released on August 11, the Anil Sharma directorial is inching closer to Rs 500 crore mark. The film is the sequel to Sunny's most loved film Gadar and it has brought back the actor as the 'superstar'.

Gadar had also become a massive hit after it released in 2001. However, in one of his recent interviews, Sunny Deol revealed that even after the film's success, he did not get good work.

Recalling his struggling phase after the release of Gadar, Sunny Deol told BBC UK in an interview, "Before Gadar, I had no issues. I wasn’t getting much work even when it (Gadar) was a much-appreciated film of the century."

The actor said it happened because the world was changing and the "Hindi film industry was becoming Bollywood". He went on to say that post Gadar, he did not do 'anything great' or wasn’t part of any 'popular cinema'.

Sunny Deol also said that he did not work with 'big people or big companies' because he didn't relate to them. The actor revealed that he chose filmmakers in whom he saw a 'drive'.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 has shattered all box office records and it has become the second most successful film of 2023, after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Gadar 2 also features Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa in pivotal roles.

